J&K: Medical And Veterinary Camp Organised By Indian Army In Remote Villages Of Tyakshi

With the aim to provide basic medical assistance to remote villages, a medical and veterinary camp was organised at Tyakshi village in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The camp was organised by the Siachen Brigade under the aegis of Fire and Fury Corps.

Army camp at Tyakshi

As an initiative under the humanitarian project of the Indian Army, "Operation Sadbhavana", a medical and veterinary camp was organised in the remote village of Tyakshi in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Srinagar, Colonel Emron Musavi said that the camp was a project under 'Operation Sadbhavana' to ensure medical care to the needy villages of Nubra Valley.

According to ANI, the camp facilitated the medical and veterinary Out Patient Department (OPD) for the villagers and their livestock. In addition to medical treatment, the villagers were educated on health-related issues, hygiene and also guided on how to lead a healthy lifestyle. Necessary medicines were also provided to the patients and the owners of livestock.

The camp was a big success and has helped in strengthening the relationship between the army and the citizens of the border areas, said the PRO.

What is Operation Sadbhavana?

A unique humane initiative undertaken by the Indian Army, Operation Sadbhavana has been initiated in the state of Jammu and Kashmir to address the people affected by terrorism as well as many other difficulties relating to livelihood. The operation provides help to a large section of the population. The operation majorly focuses on the areas of education, community development projects women and youth empowerment, health and sanitation, and infrastructure development.

The Indian Army has previously conducted several camps in the valley for extending necessary help to the citizens in various districts. Earlier in April, a medical camp was organised for the people of old town Baramulla in North Kashmir. The Army organised the event 'Sadbhavana medical camp' in collaboration with Rotary club Pune and Borderless World Foundation. A number of doctors including gynecologists, eye surgeons, and physicians participated in the event. The aim of the camp was a similar address to alleviate the medical problems of the local populace and to build mutual trust, confidence and codependency between citizens and the Army.

(With inputs from ANI)