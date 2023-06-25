J&K Medical Apathy: Pregnant Woman, Unborn Baby Die After Being Ferried On Cattle Carrier

In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman and her unborn baby died after being forced to move from one government medical facility to another due to the absence of doctors and an ambulance driver in the Mankote area of Poonch. The pregnant woman was taken from her home to two medical facilities in a commercial vehicle that is usually used to ferry cattle in the area, as no ambulance driver was available.

Mukhtar Ahmed, the husband of the deceased, said, "When my wife fell unconscious, we rushed to the nearby Primary Health Centre in Mankote, which is around 7-8 kilometres away on foot. We requested an ambulance, but there was no driver available at that time. We hired a Tata Load Carrier vehicle to take Ruksana to the Sub-District Hospital in Mendhar, but by that time, I had lost both my wife and child."

It is important to mention that the Primary Health Centre in Mankote is the only medical facility catering to a population of around 30,000 people who are residents of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar Sub-Division of Poonch district.

Dr. Ashfaq Choudhary, the Block Medical Officer in Mendhar, said, "The patient fell unconscious and collapsed within five minutes according to her family members. They reached Mankote PHC where three of our employees were on duty, including a doctor, pharmacist, and social worker (SW), but no one else was available. We have issued notices to the absent staff members and have recommended the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Medical Officer to take appropriate action against them."

When asked about the absence of an ambulance driver, Dr. Choudhary admitted that the health department is facing a shortage of drivers, although ambulances are available. He explained that previously there used to be drivers from SD Funds, but the provision was closed as per government guidelines, and they are unable to hire drivers from SD Fund now. 'The positions are falling vacant; here in Mendhar, we only have three drivers out of ten posts, and they are the only ones operating the ambulances,' he added