Last Updated:

J&K: Mega NIA Crackdown In Terror Attack Case, Raids Underway In Pulwama, Several Detained

The NIA raids are in connection with a case pertaining to an attack on the security forces that took place on March 11, 2022, in the Darasgarh area.

Written By
Vishnu V V

Image: PTI/ Representational image


In a major crackdown on terror in the Valley, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday, June 20, carried out fresh raids in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama. The NIA launched mega raids at several locations in South Kashmir. The agency's teams arrived at the locations at around 6 AM in the morning to commence operations.

NIA raids are presently underway at multiple locations in the Valley. The raids are in connection with a case registered by the national agency pertaining to an attack on security forces that took place on March 11, 2022, in the Darasgarh area in Pulwama. Terrorists in hiding had fired upon forces using illegal weapons, which were later seized by the forces. The NIA has detained several persons in connection with the incident and the subsequent probe is currently underway.

NIA raids in J&K

The NIA on June 16, conducted raids in J&K's Baramulla district. The joint operation was carried out by the NIA, the Baramulla Police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). A few electronic devices, along with documents were seized during the raids. Earlier, the NIA had conducted raids at the residence of a salesman allegedly involved with cross-border smuggling and at the residence of a drug dealer in the area.

READ | J&K: Two terrorists killed, another nabbed in joint op by Forces in Kupwara region

The searches were conducted as part of the investigation into a terror funding case. Earlier, the NIA raided the residences and office buildings of persons linked to the terror outfit, ISIS. Raids were also carried out across Tamil Nadu at locations including Karaikal, Mayiladuthurai, and Chennai in connection with the case. The agency had also made multiple arrests in connection with the case and put several others under the scanner.

READ | J&K: Local terrorist shot dead by forces in a joint operation in Pulwama

Image: PTI/ Representational image

READ | NIA raids 8 locations in Tamil Nadu; Searches linked to ISIS and terror funding
READ | J&K: Mega NIA crackdown in terror-funding case, raids underway in Baramulla
READ | J&K: NIA conducts massive raids across Baramulla in terror funding case
Tags: Kashmir, NIA, Darasgarh
First Published:
COMMENT