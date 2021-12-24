J&K: MHA Directs Special Probe Agency, BSF & Police To Up Vigil On Cross-border Activity

Quick links:
PTI/Representative Image
In view of the recent spate of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, on December 23 the Home Affairs Ministry (MHA) convened a high-level security meeting with security forces, investigation agencies along with J&K Police. Sources informed Republic TV that Home Secretary at Ministry of Home Affairs Ajay Bhalla and DGP J&K Police Dilbag Singh were present at the conclave who directed competent forces to beef up security and maintain vigil while the Border Security Force (BSF) was alerted to thwart attempts of infiltration amid snowfall in higher altitudes.
While the MHA conducted a meeting with an objective to assess the Union Territory's law and order, it was brought to the fore that cross-border infiltration and wrongful entries of Pakistan-based terrorists are heightened at present. Therefore, the BSF was directed to up the vigil and special investigation agencies have been asked to deal with terror link probes with utmost priority. In addition, J&K Police was asked to strengthen on-ground mechanisms while identifying OGWs (overground workers).
On December 13, three Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were martyred and 14 were injured after two terrorists attacked a police bus near a police camp. The terrorists belonging to Kashmir Tigers (an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed) resorted to heavy shelling on the police bus in the Zewan area. Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar had told the Republic that the terrorist involved in the arrested was trained in Pakistan. Meanwhile, on the same day, forced gunned down two LeT terrorists including a foreign terrorist at the Rangreth area of Srinagar.
In Srinagar's Soura, terrorists opened fire at Indian Security Forces while they were patrolling during the late hours of Tuesday.
Baramulla Police along with units of the Army on Tuesday arrested a terrorist associate of Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) upon the receipt of a specific input during a special Naka laid at Kralhar railway crossing in Baramulla. The terrorist associate has been identified as Faisal Ahmed Dar, a resident of Maldera, Shopian. 10 rounds of the pistol were recovered from his possession and FIR No. 271/2021 of PS Baramulla under relevant sections of law has been registered into the matter and investigation has been taken up.
On December 22, two terror attacks were witnessed in the UT within a span of 60 minutes. In the first attack reported around 6 PM, terrorists fire upon a property dealer in the Eidgah area of downtown Srinagar. The property dealer identified as Rouf Ahmad Khan, a resident of Mirjanpora, was grievously injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Moments thereafter, at around 6:30 PM, another terror attack took place in Bijbejara. This time a police officer identified as ASI Mohd Ashraf was shot, and was also rushed to the hospital. Both the victims, succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment, confirmed the Jammu and Kashmir police.
Notably, the Inter-Services Intelligence-designated The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed the responsibility for both the attacks.
On December 23, J&K Police recovered a sizeable amount of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Srinagar. An official release issued by the J&K police stated that a joint operation was carried out by the Pulwama police along with 50 RR 183 BN of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) wherein approximately 5 kg of IED was detected and destroyed on spot. The IED was reportedly planted on the New Srinagar road in the Wanpora area of Srinagar assembled in a container.
Pulwama Police averted major tragedy. Acting on a specific information Pulwama Police along with 50 RR & 183 BN CRPF found an IED of approx. 5kg assembled in a container planted on Newa Srinagar road. However, BD squad of Police & Army destroyed it on spot @JmuKmrPolice— Pulwama Police (@ssppul) December 23, 2021