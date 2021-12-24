J&K: MHA Directs Special Probe Agency, BSF & Police To Up Vigil On Cross-border Activity

In view of the recent spate of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, on December 23 the Home Affairs Ministry (MHA) convened a high-level security meeting with security forces, investigation agencies along with J&K Police. Sources informed Republic TV that Home Secretary at Ministry of Home Affairs Ajay Bhalla and DGP J&K Police Dilbag Singh were present at the conclave who directed competent forces to beef up security and maintain vigil while the Border Security Force (BSF) was alerted to thwart attempts of infiltration amid snowfall in higher altitudes.

While the MHA conducted a meeting with an objective to assess the Union Territory's law and order, it was brought to the fore that cross-border infiltration and wrongful entries of Pakistan-based terrorists are heightened at present. Therefore, the BSF was directed to up the vigil and special investigation agencies have been asked to deal with terror link probes with utmost priority. In addition, J&K Police was asked to strengthen on-ground mechanisms while identifying OGWs (overground workers).

Recent violence in J&K