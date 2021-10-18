A group of migrant workers were reportedly witnessed leaving Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday after recent incidents of targeted killings of non-Kashmiris by terrorists. The migrants hailed from Rajasthan and said that they are scared to reside in J&K anymore. In the last 12 days, a total of nine civilians lost their lives in the Union Territory. Moreover, several political leaders had been stating that the motive behind such targeted killing is to create an environment of fear and not let migrants work in the valley.

Family members fear for their children:

Earlier today BJP's Bihar leader Sushil Kumar Modi was quoted saying the terrorists are trying to intimidate the migrants living in Kashmir and scare those who are planning to return.

Civilian targeted in Jammu and Kashmir

On October 5, Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent chemist and member was killed in the Iqbal Park area of Srinagar inside his pharmacy. On the same evening, Virendar Paswan, a non-local street vendor was killed at Lal Bazar while Muhammad Shafi Lone, a cab driver was also shot dead.

Laster, on October 7, Deepak Chand a Kashmiri Pandit teacher and Supinder Kour, a Sikh principal were killed in the Sangam Eidgah area of Srinagar. On October 16, two non-local labourers - Arvind Kumar Shah of Banka Bihar and Sagir Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh were killed by terrorists in Eidgah Srinagar and Litter Pulwama.

Yesterday, on October 17 three non-local labourers from Bihar were fired upon by terrorists in Wanpoh, Kulgam. Two of them died on the spot. The innocents were identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev and the injured was identified as Chunchun Reshi Dev. All are residents of Bihar.

The Government has been making several efforts to bring back Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their territory back in the 90s. According to security forces as well as J&K Government officials, the terrorists are frustrated with the peace prevailing in the valley and are making attempts to disturb it. Apart from civilians, even security officials have lost lives in back-to-back encounters. At the same time, several terrorists have been neutralised as well.

(With inputs and image from ANI)