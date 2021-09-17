J&K: Minor Dead, Six Injured In Mysterious Blast In Kupwara Village

A minor girl died and six members of a family were injured in a mysterious blast in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

As per sources, a blast occurred at Maidanpora, Taeathpora under the jurisdiction of the Vilgam Police Station in Kupwara district.

Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the incident in a tweet stating, “In an#unfortunate incident in Tarathpora, #Handwara one person did and 06 others injured. The blast took place in scrap materials consisting of unexplored shell & #grenade which was probably in his house. #Investigation going on. @JmuKmrPolice (sic)".

In an #unfortunate incident in Tarathpora, #Handwara one person died and 06 others injured. Blast took place in scrap materials consisting of unexplored shell & #grenade which was probably stored in his house. #Investigation going on. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 16, 2021

Explosion caused by grenade stored in house: Police

The house where the explosion occurred belonged to one Ghulam Mohammad Wani, son of Abdul Razaq Wani, a scrap dealer. The deceased was identified as Shabnam Akhtar, 17, daughter of Ghulam Mohammad Wani.

Five of the injured were identified as Gh Mohd Wani, 45, Raja Begum, 38, Janti Begum, 70, Rafit, 17, and Mukhti Begum. Sources said that one more injured was identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Wani and all the injured have been hospitalised. While earlier it was suspected that it may have been a cooking gas blast, the theory got negated when security officials reached the spot and found some cartridges and metal detectors from the site of the incident. Jammu and Kashmir police suspect that some unexploded shells and grenades may have been in the dumped scrap.

As per sources, the blast occurred under the kitchen floor. The family was dealing with the collection of scrap materials and they might have stored garbage beneath the kitchen and there may have been some unexplored grenades and a few shell rounds, police informed.

