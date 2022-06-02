In the backdrop of the rising targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, more Kashmiri Pandits have started to migrate from the Valley, fearing for their lives, due to security concerns. Republic Media Network accessed the exclusive visuals of the Kashmiri Pandits where they can be seen leaving Srinagar and heading toward Jammu in their car following the spate of killings. Six to eight cars are seen moving in a convoy. However, few Kashmiri Pandits have claimed that the security personnel have assured safety and are not allowing Jammu-bound vehicles to move from Indira Nagar to Srinagar city.

#HinduExodus | J&K: More Kashmiri Pandits leave Srinagar amid recent spate of targeted killings.



Watch here-https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/KkuGYrRQyn — Republic (@republic) June 2, 2022

Srinagar Airport Denies Kashmiri Pandits' migration by Air

Amid the Kashmiri Pandits' migration, the Srinagar Airport authority has denied that Hindu employees are migrating by air. Condemning the information, the airport authority claimed that the number of passengers travelling is normal and there is no heavy rush specifically among minorities. The authority urged not to spread such rumours.

Taking to Twitter, Srinagar Airport stated, "We strongly rebut this sensational rumour-mongering. We handle between 16 thousand to 18 thousand passengers every day. Today also the number of passengers is average. There is no heavy rush of the minority community as rumoured by this tweet. Please do not spread rumours like this."

This came after the Kashmiri Minority Forum, an organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, issued statements asking minorities in the Valley to migrate by Friday, June 3, morning. An emergency meeting was called by the forum after the recent killing of a bank employee Vijay Kumar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

The Kashmiri Minority Forum issued three points, stating, "The protests across all the places in the Kashmir valley have been called off with immediate effect because the lives of the minorities here are falling down to the bullets of the perpetrators ruthlessly every day." Furthermore, they added, "Decision has been taken that all the minority people have been left with no option here and must migrate outside the Valley tomorrow morning." In its last and third point, it asked all the protestors to assemble beyond Navyug Tunnel on Friday for the future line of action regarding their fate and lives.

Targeted Killings in Jammu & Kashmir

Terrorists on Thursday opened fire on a bank manager Vijay Kumar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The manager was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Following the terror incident, Republic Media Network accessed the CCTV footage of the attack which shows the attacker firing inside the bank. Notably, the CCTV footage, accessed by Republic, shows how terrorists arrived at the bank and did a recce before killing the bank manager. As per the video, a terrorist walked into the bank and checked for security stationed inside before walking in with a pistol in his hand and shooting at the bank employee. According to on-ground information, two terrorists were involved in the attack.

It is pertinent to mention that the terror outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for the murder. Notably, a few days back, Rajni Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu and a teacher from the Samba district was shot dead by the terrorists. It is due to the increase in the targeted killing of minorities in the Kashmir valley that the communities have decided to migrate to safer locations.

Image: Republic World