J&K: More Proof On Pak Links Emerges In 'terror Tunnel', Exposes Jaish Plot In Nagrota

As India presented the proof on Monday to UNSC's P5 nations about Pakistan's plot to conduct a terror attack in Kashmir, Security Forces on Tuesday found another proof that the terror attack that was foiled by Security Forces, was planned from across the border in Pakistan. Pakistan made sandbags and a 'wrapper of biscuits' made in Pakistan and was found in the tunnel that was used by the terrorists who were killed in the Nagrota encounter on November 19.

Earlier, the Forces had found incriminating evidence which made it clear that the attack was planned by perpetrators from Pakistan. Arms and ammunition that were recovered from terrorists after the encounter clearly indicated their Pakistani origins, especially the markings on the rifles. The cache of arms and ammunition included 7.5 KG explosives (RDX), over Rs 1 lakh in cash, 29 grenades, 11 AK series rifles, mobile phones, six under-barrel grenade launchers. Karachi made medicines were also recovered from the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist after their truck was blown up in the encounter. Also, Security forces recovered messages from the radio devices from 4 killed Pakistani Jaish terrorists which showed messages received from Sialkot / Shakargarh in Pakistan.

The United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) five permanent members were briefed about the nefarious plot by Pakistan. This briefing was said to be the first of the several such briefings, planned to conduct with an intent of sharing information as widely as possible with the international community and sensitizing the Head of the missions about Pakistan's attempts to destabilize the situation in J&K. The five permanent members of the UNSC, also known as the P5 Nations comprise China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Nagrota encounter

The four terrorists who had infiltrated the LoC on Wednesday night were said to be travelling in a Kashmir bound truck from Jammu, and Forces intercepted them at 4:30 am. The terrorists hiding in the lorry were gunned down by the security forces at the Ban toll plaza on Thursday in an early morning encounter that lasted for over three hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary, and the country's top intelligence establishment in the wake of the Nagrota encounter.

ANI sources have reported that the terror attack was planned by Pakistan's ISI. The news agency has gathered input suggesting that Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI had tasked the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to carry out a suicide attack similar to the Pulwama attack in February 2019. Furthermore, ANI sources have also reported that the charge of carrying out the attack was given to JeM chief Masood Azhar's brother Abdul Rauf Asgar. However, the attack was averted with the Forces neutralising the four terrorists before they could reach their destination to carry out the attack.

Due to the strong anti-infiltration grid established by the Indian security forces, Pakistan is unable to infiltrate terrorists or weapons into the valley to increase violence levels. Pakistan's ISI has been given an ultimatum to push in maximum infiltrators along with weapons into Kashmir before the onset of winters when the undergrowth/bushes in most infiltration prone areas will die down due to dew & snowfall.

