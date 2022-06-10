J&K: MoS Jitendra Singh 'deeply Disturbed' Over Tensions In Bhaderwah, Appeals For Peace

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday stated that he was “deeply disturbed” by the “unpleasant situation” that developed in Bhaderwah town of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday. After a curfew was imposed and the army was called in to conduct a flag march in the area, Jitendra Singh on Friday took to Twitter and made a “humble appeal” to the heads of communities to “sit together to maintain the traditional harmony for which the beautiful town of Bhaderwah has always been known for”. Singh's remarks came in the wake of protests that erupted over the desecration of a Hindu temple in the Doda region.

“Meanwhile, I am in constant touch with DC Doda Sh Vikas Sharma and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sh Ramesh Kumar. DC Doda and SSP Doda are presently camping in Bhaderwah and personally monitoring the situation,” Union Minister Singh said on Twitter.

Earlier, the police in Jammu and Kashmir's district also said that they were closely monitoring the situation and pledged to act against anyone found violating law and order. The curfew was imposed in the town days after massive protests erupted in the area. Demonstrators flooded the streets after a Hindu temple was found desecrated in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda district on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Jammu & Kashmir Police constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the vandalism of a temple in Doda, headed by SP (Operation-Doda) Raj Kumar.

Massive protests in Jammu after temple was found vandalised

Members of the Hindu community on Monday had staged a protest against the alleged vandalism of the Hindu temple and said that they are furious over the incident.

Speaking to Republic TV regarding the alleged vandalism of the Hindu temple, one of the protestors said, "It is an unfortunate incident. A few days back a historic temple in Bhaderwah was vandalised. After some miscreants ransacked the temple, they dismember some idols also. We urge the administration to arrest those responsible for it."

Another protestor said that it has become a trend in the Jammu and Kashmir to vandalise Hindu temples. "This has become a trend in Jammu and Kashmir that anyone comes and attacks Hindu temple. The administration doesn’t take action against them and this encourages these elements. We are demanding from the administration to take strict action against those responsible," he told Republic TV.

"Destroying idols and hurting Hindu sentiments are continuously going on. Rules and regulations are there only for the Hindus. If the action will not be taken then these things will happen again in the future," the protestor added further. "There have been so many incidents like this in Jammu and Kashmir, now it happening in Bhaderwah. Bhaderwah is a peaceful place. The administration must look into the matter and find who are these elements," one of the protestors said.

Image: Twitter/PTI