J&K: MoS Jitendra Singh Launches Kathua's First Free 'Doctor On Wheels' Service

In a major boost to the healthcare system in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Saturday flagged off the Kathua leg of J&K’s first free telemedicine service in an ambulance. Named ‘Doctor on wheels’, the ambulance is equipped with the latest lab technology and system to connect patients with senior doctors from across the country. Presenting the service to the public, the minister said it is the first-ever free telemedicine service launched near the international border in the Kathua district.

MoS Jitendra Singh on Saturday shared a video of him talking about the free telemedicine service from inside the ambulance. Sharing a video, the minister took to his Twitter to note that the programme has been successful so far. “Jammu and Kashmir’s first-ever Free Telemedicine service launched near International Border in district Kathua. ‘Doctor on wheels’ has earlier successfully spent 3 months in 185 villages of district Doda where 3,600 patients were attended,” he tweeted.

MoS presents ‘Doctor on wheels’ service to Kathua

Speaking to media at the presentation event of the ambulance, the MoS informed that the initiative was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital Health Mission. “The service was first launched in Doda. It has now been expanded to Kathua,” he told ANI. “Within a span of about one hour, super-specialist consultation will be given,” he added.

Shanker Matam of Sahara organization, who was present at the event added that the health service aimed at reducing the time in which the service is provided to patients. “With this, there will be an early diagnosis of the disease. It will also reduce the costs,” he added. He further informed that it will ease delivery of drugs, diagnosis of disease, contact with the specialist doctor. He also stated that primary consultation could now be done within 30 minutes with the use of the facility.

More about the ‘Doctor on wheels’

The ambulance carrying out the ‘Doctor on wheels’ service is equipped with the latest lab technology and can connect patients with senior doctors in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Surat and Ahmedabad. The facility will now provide relief to people living in the far-flung areas of Kathua, where healthcare service connectivity is poor. The programme launched by NHPC Limited in association with Sahara Health and Development Society is the first healthcare service that will be delivered via digital mode in the district.

