J&K: MoS Jitendra Singh Says 'integrated Approach In Governance Is Necessity Not Option'

On Friday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated that an "integrated" approach to governance is no longer an option, but rather a requirement. In his valedictory address to the 2nd capacity building programme in field administration for senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, he said that since the new Constitution came into effect and the creation of the Union Territory, several governance reforms have been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, which were not the case previously.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's patronage and support for Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said, administrators and civil servants have an opportunity to establish a new work culture aimed at achieving the ultimate goal of ease of living for every citizen through the mantra of "maximum governance, minimum government."

Officers who have now undergone training must empower themselves with new ethos and practices, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel. The Centre will provide an officer-friendly environment that will propel the administrative system to work for the people and ensure that grievances are handled quickly and efficiently, he added.

According to a statement released by the Personnel Ministry, he requested the officers to take the lead in developing start-up culture in fields like agriculture, animal husbandry, science, and technology, based on locally accessible resources and talent pool. The minister promised full support through the Department of Biotechnology, citing the success of a successful 'Aroma Mission' to expand lavender cultivation. According to Singh, non-IT start-ups have a significant potential for job creation in many industries, especially in light of the new Industrial Policy 2021-30, which would change the face of the new UT.

MoS Jitendra Singh commends administration in Jammu and Kashmir

The minister expressed sorrow that the erstwhile state government of Jammu & Kashmir withheld or delayed the cadre review of civil service personnel for numerous years for reasons best known to them. However, now that Jammu & Kashmir is a Union Territory reporting directly to the Centre, he added, the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) has begun the process of conducting a rapid cadre review.

This will also aid in timely promotions and induction of UT officers into all-India services such as the IAS, according to Singh. The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) of the Centre have signed an MoU with the J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development to train 2,000 senior officers on public policy and good governance, including J&K Administrative Service (JKAS) officers.

According to the statement, the goal of the MoU is to establish, maintain, and enhance academic and intellectual interaction through specific initiatives with the goal of promoting excellence in capacity building programmes and practices relating to good governance for government officers in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the interaction, the cops expressed their excitement and enthusiasm for the way the programme is run, according to the statement. They said it was the first time in their 25-year careers that they had been exposed to training outside of Jammu and Kashmir, the statement stressed. The officers expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for leading such daring efforts and for expediting their long-awaited promotions and cadre reviews, according to the statement.

The occasion was attended by Sanjay Singh, Secretary, DARPG, V Srinivas, Special Secretary, DARPG, and senior ministry officials. According to the statement, DARPG presented special mementoes to 29 JKAS officers who underwent training between 1999 and 2002.

(with inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI