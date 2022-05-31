J&K: Murdered Rajni Bala's Husband Breaks Down, 'they Kill Entire Family, Not One Person'

'They think they're just killing one person, they're killing the entire family,' Rajni Bala's bereaved husband said on Tuesday, after losing his wife to yet another targeted killing in Jammu & Kashmir. Speaking to reporters, Rajkumar Bala broke down and revealed that the family had been requesting the administration for a transfer amid the increasing targeted killings in J&K.

"My daughter has a bus which drops her to school. I drop my wife, after which I also have to go to school. After dropping her off, I received this information. We were trying for a transfer. I sent 2 applications and spoke to them 2 more times. We told them to deploy us," said Rajkumar Bala.

"She has been working in that school for 5 years, we are in Kulgam since 2009. We never received threats, but a targeted killing happened, after which I had approached the authorities. There was a lot of love between her and the children (in school). They think they are killing only one person, but they're killing the entire family. Why do they do this?" he asked.

Heartbreak & devastation at home of Rajni Bala, Kashmir school teacher who was murdered by terrorists today, as her mortal remains reach her residence in Samba https://t.co/nx3eCb7bzV pic.twitter.com/1cdzrxog93 — Republic (@republic) May 31, 2022

School teacher shot dead by terrorists in Gopalpora

Terrorists fired upon Rajni Bala, a teacher at a government school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam on Tuesday. Hailing from the Samba district in Jammu, Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu, received critical gunshot injuries after being attacked by terrorists when she was walking toward the school. While the area was cordoned off and she was rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries. It is learned that terrorists barged into the school and the teacher was shot at close range.

In the aftermath of her murder, neighbors of the family expressed their distress over increasing civilian killings and said, “Such target killings are increasing. We are living under fear as there are a few families left in the region”. One of her students also condemned the incident and said, “She was a good teacher and taught the class very well”.

Meanwhile, Kashmiri Pandits took to the streets to protest demanding justice for the killed school teacher in Budgam. Mortal remains of the school teacher have been brought to her residence in Samba.