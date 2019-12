Cultivation of mushrooms is encouraging youths of J&K's Kathua district for self-employment. It is a great opportunity for locals to increase their financial status. Mushroom cultivation production plays an important role in the Government's plan of doubling farmers' income by 2022. Mushroom cultivation doesn't need separate land as it is done indoors. It increases locals' interest in the business. More than 200 farmers of Kathua district have opted for mushroom cultivation.