J&K: Muslim Clerics Ask Sermons To Boycott DJ Events; Demand Public Apology On Violation

Muslim clerics in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district issued a new fatwa on Wednesday boycotting those who play DJ, Dhol at their places. It also prohibits Maulavis (sermons) from attending any function or funeral where DJ or drums are played. In a new ruling, clerics in the Mendhar subdivision of Poonch asked the people to boycott events where such musical instruments are played. If anyone is found doing so, he/she has to seek a public apology during Jummah Namaz (Friday prayers), they added.

Just a day ago, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) opposed the directive of the Central government to organize the 'Surya Namaskar' program in schools, saying that it is a form of Surya puja (worship of the sun) and Islam does not allow it.

Defying all logic, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, general secretary of AIMPLB said in a statement that India is a secular nation and the customs of the majority community cannot be 'imposed' on all religions. He called on Muslim students to boycott the Surya Namaskar program.

Muslim Board links Surya Namaskar to religion

The Darul Uloom joined the Muslim Board in objecting to the Centre's order to organize the 'Surya Namaskar' program in schools as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark the 75th year of Independence. In a video released by Darul Uloom, cleric S Nizami affirmed that the Consitution has given every Indian the right to follow their religion.

The Ministry of AYUSH on Tuesday, launched the Surya Namaskar program with the aim to create a culture of fitness and promote a healthy lifestyle through the practice of Yogasana. The programme has been launched to celebrate 75 years of India's independence and is part of the government's "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav". The initiative was launched by Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Hyderabad.