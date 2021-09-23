J&K Must Prepare For The Year 2047 As India To Become 'Vishwa Guru': Jitendra Singh

On Wednesday, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that the people of Jammu must prepare themselves for the year 2047 as India would become 'Vishwa Guru' due to its 100 years of independence. While inaugurating the 'Jammu Haat' on the occasion of Vanijya Saptah, Dr Singh said that when India is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav', 75 years of Independence, the next 25 years will be crucial for the nation's growth and progress. He further said that by 2047, when India will become the 'Vishwa Guru' on its 100 years of independence, the nation will have unity from east, west, north, and south, of which Jammu and Kashmir is also an important part.

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, said that the Jammu Haat would act as a hub for local artists to showcase their talent. He said, "The inauguration of Jammu Haat is a celebration of the exquisite workmanship and tradition of the local craftsmen of the UT." The Lieutenant Governor also said that the UT government is committed to the social and economic upliftment of artists and other workers involved in the handicraft industry of J&K.

What is the Karkhandar scheme?

Earlier in August, the UT government started a scheme named 'Karkhandar' which was introduced to create a pipeline between the crafts and the markets so that the industry could profit. The scheme focused on reviving crafts, introducing the latest technology, finding ways to improve wages and promoting entrepreneurial skills and aptitude to the trainees.

Sinha said, "Under the 'Karkhandar' scheme during the training beneficiaries will be given an honorarium of Rs 2,000 per month and an additional Rs 25,000 to buy raw materials and other items. After the training, all the craftsmen and weavers who want to start their own unit will be provided with all possible financial assistance from the administration." The Department of Information and Public Relations said in a statement, "The Jammu Haat, constructed at a cost of Rs 31.63 Crores is an outcome of the long pending demand of the local craftsmen, especially the women artisans, to have a state-of-the-art exhibition venue where local crafts can be displayed and they can directly connect with the buyers.”

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)