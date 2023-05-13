J&K: Narco-terror Module Busted In Kupwara; 4 PoJK-based Terrorist Handlers Arrested

The police on Saturday, May 13 nabbed four smugglers suspected to be part of a narco-terror module. Those arrested have been identified as Yosuf Bokra, Showkat Ahmad Khatana, Maroof Ahmad Mir and Laba Masih. The police confiscated eight packets of narcotics along with cash worth Rs 5 lakh from their possession.

According to sources, the Kupwara Police along with the Army had got a tip-off, regarding a Punjab-based narco smuggler who had arrived in the district at a pre-decided location to take a consignment of narcotics. As soon as cops intercepted the said vehicle, the suspects tried to flee.

It is pertinent to note that the narcotic consignment has been sent by two Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK)-based terrorist handlers of LeT namely Manzoor Ahmad Mir and Asad Mir. They are originally residents of Jumagund Kupwara, who exfiltrated to PoJK in early 1990s to join terrorist ranks. Over time, Manzoor and Asad both evolved into LeT terrorist handlers, mostly serving as launching commanders and supplying guns and drugs to support terrorist activities.

In accordance with the relevant sections of the NDPS Act and UA(P) Act, a case has been registered at Trehgam Police Station. More arrests and recoveries cannot be ruled out, as the investigations are still in their early stages.