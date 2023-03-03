J&K: Narco-terror Module Involving Punjab Smugglers Busted; Arms & Rs 2 Crore Cash Seized

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted a narco terror module and have recovered 7 kilograms of heroin, Rs 2 crores of cash along with arms and ammunition in the Mandi area of Poonch district. The recovery has been made from the house of Rafi Dhana, a drug peddler detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA). ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh, in a statement, said that a huge quantity of heroin and cash was recovered from the house of a notorious drug peddler from Poonch named Rafi Dhana, alias Rafi Lala who was detained under PSA. The accused drug smuggler resides close to the Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch.

(J&K police during raids at the drug peddler's residence in Poonch; Image: Republic)

“Today, on some inputs, Poonch police team led by Inspector Sunil and components of NCA and CRPF searched the house of Rafi. During the search, 7 kilograms of heroin, around Rs 2 crores of cash (counting going on) and a pistol with one magazine, 10 rounds along with seven rounds of SLR was recovered,” ADG Singh said. He further added,” With this effort, Poonch police and security forces have been able to bust a huge narco terror module. The searches are still going on in the presence of Magistrate and prominent citizens.

''The nexus of this module with Punjab-based narcotics smugglers is being investigated. A case has been registered at Mandi Police station and investigation set into motion,” ADG Singh further stated. Narcotics have been a major threat to the internal security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on March 3 said,” India is the 5th largest economy and the rattled enemy is trying to disrupt this using terrorism. The neighbouring country is involved in drug smuggling and is also used for terror financing. We have to wipe out the entire system including those who are financing terrorism. We won’t stop till the last element of terrorism is wiped out.”