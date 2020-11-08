J&K: Narrow Escape For IFS Officer As Mining Mafia Tries To Crush STF Vehicle

In another assertion to the rapid rise of the mining mafia in Jammu and Kashmir, an IFS Officer had a narrow escape when the mining mafia tried to crush the vehicle, in an area falling under Janipur Police Station jurisdiction, when he was chasing them.

“A Special Task Force was constituted last week by Jammu and Kashmir Government to curb illegal mining on the banks of River Tawi with Addl DC (Law & Order) Jammu as its chairman, SP Hqrs Jammu, Assistant Conservator of Forests Jammu and District Mineral Officer (DMO) Jammu as its members,” the Official said.

He further added that during the first meeting of the Special Task Force, it was decided to conduct surprise checks on illegal transportation of sand. On 7.11.2020, at around 1.00 am when Rushal Garg IFS, ACF Jammu, and Ankur Sachdev, DMO Jammu along with their teams were conducting a surprise check, they spotted a tipper with illegal sand. When sand mafia noticed the vehicle of IFS Officer chasing them, they unloaded the Bajri in front of the STF vehicle and tried to run over the car.

“Taking cognizance of the incident, a case has been registered at Janipur Police station u/s 336 and 353 for endangering life and obstruction of Government duty. Vehicle has been sized in midnight raids conducted by the Police and the driver has been identified, efforts are on to nab him as well at an earliest,” the Police Official added.

J&K Govt continues crackdown on Sand Mafia

Continuing its drive against illegal mining and illegal transportation of construction materials, Samba police today seized 02 tractors, in the Jurisdiction of PP Rakh Amb-Talli.

“Acting on reliable information, regarding illegal mining at Border area, Under the overall Supervision Rajesh Sharma, SSP Samba. A team of PP Rakh Amb Tali headed by Sub Inspector Ashish Sharma rushed to the spot and caught the culprits red handed who were engaged in illegal mining,” the Police statement added.

02 Tractor bearing Registration Number JK21A 3189, JK21C 7014 9000 were seized on the spot, and the case, entrusted to geology and mining department, Samba.

(Image credit for representation- PTI)