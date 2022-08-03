J&K: National Tricolour Displayed At The Hurriyat Office In Srinagar; Removed Later

The National Tricolour was displayed at the gate of the All Parties Hurriyet (Freedom) Conference's (APHC) central secretariat office in Srinagar's Rajbagh but was removed minutes later. Dr Sandeep Mawa, a Kashmiri Pandit activist, and his associate had displayed the flag at the gate. It is not yet known as to who removed the flag after it was hoisted.

Significantly, the APHC is a conglomerate of 23 Kashmiri separatist groups. The Hurriyet office has been closed for the last three years.

Notably, to mark the completion of the 75 years of India's independence, the country is celebrating with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, under which the Centra has urged citizens to hoist or display the national flag in their homes or establishments.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

In order to ease the widespread availability of the national Tricolour to celebrate the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark the completion of 75 years of India's independence, the 1.6 lakh post offices will start keeping flags to be made available from August 1, Monday.

The corporate affairs ministry issued a circular to the effect that companies can use their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for activities related to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. "Spending of CSR funds for the activities related to this campaign such as mass scale production and supply of the national flag, outreach and amplification efforts and other related activities are eligible for CSR activities," the circular said.

(Image: Republic)