J&K: NC Discusses Delimitation Commission’s 'disappointing' 2nd Draft Proposal

National Conference on Thursday held a marathon meeting of the party's constituency in-charges in Kashmir and discussed the J&K Delimitation Commission’s second draft proposals. The meeting presided by party vice president Omar Abdullah saw the members discuss the implications of the proposals. Responding to the draft proposal, the party’s minority cell submitted a memorandum to the Delimitation Commission calling its recent draft 'disappointing'.

NC on Thursday held a virtual meeting of the party's constituency in-charges to discuss the implications of the delimitation commission's second draft working papers. Omar Abdullah presided over the meeting which subsequently provided feedback to party MPs for the response to submit to the delimitation commission, a party spokesperson said. Abdullah held real-time interaction with the party’s constituency in-charges, provincial and zonal presidents during the meeting, ahead of their replies to the commission.

According to the party spokesperson, the virtual meeting went on to six hours as the constituency in-charges of Kashmir province shared their appraisement with the delimitation draft working paper. He further informed that Abdullah encouraged the attendees to step up direct contact with people as well as keep a close tab on the evolving political situation in their areas to resolve any problems arising in the province.

NC's minority cell termed the draft proposal 'disappointing'

Meanwhile, the National Conference's minority cell on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Delimitation Commission responding to its draft report. The party, in its letter, termed the draft proposal 'disappointing' and alleged that the draft shattered the aspirations of the Kashmiri Pandits. It noted that the draft allegedly makes no political reservation for the displaced community.

According to the memorandum sent by NC’s minority cell, the Delimitation Commission draft has disappointed more than 7 lakh Kashmiri Pandits living in exile. The party noted that people from the community have been living in different parts of the country for the last 32 years. It noted that the draft didn’t carry any value for the pandits, who has been living in ‘miserable and pathetic’ conditions.

The Delimitation Commission’s draft on the renewed electoral map was made public a few days ago. It had stirred a conversation in the province as the commission assigned 43 and 47 seats for Jammu and Kashmir each. Barring 24 seats reserved for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the state of the UT's Assembly will increase to 90 from 83. Jammu region will get six new seats, while the Kashmir region will add only one extra seat. Similarly, nine and seven seats are likely to be reserved for people from the ST and SC communities. Most of the regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir have rejected it outrightly and alleged that the panel has not followed the parameters while proposing the electoral map.

