J&K NC President Farooq Abdullah Tests Positive For COVID-19; Omar & Kin To Self-isolate

In the latest development, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for COVID-19, his son and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah informed on Tuesday. Breaking the news of Farooq Abdullah's COVID-19 test result on Twitter, Omar said that his father was showing some symptoms and informed that his family and himself would by self-isolating themselves until they got their tests done. The NC leader also urged those who had come in contact with the family to undergo tests and take the necessary precautions.

Farooq Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19

Jammu & Kashmir records 235 fresh COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 235 new positive COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 1,30,228, even as no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the Union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said. These fresh cases also include 58 travellers, they said. Out of the new cases, 51 were reported from the Jammu division and 184 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory (UT), they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 99 cases, including 40 travellers, followed by 35 in Baramulla district and 19 in Jammu district. Four districts did not report any fresh cases, while nine other districts had cases in single digits. Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag and Kishtwar were the other districts to register coronavirus cases in double digits. The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily over the past week, has now reached 2,110 in Jammu and Kashmir, while 1,26,129 patients have recovered so far, officials said. The COVID-19 death toll in the Union territory stands at 1,989.