J&K: NC, Shiv Sena Protest Over Targeted Killings; Teachers Say Transfers 'not A Solution'

Amid the spate of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference (NC) youth wing and Shiv Sena staged a massive protest against the Central government. The protesters stated that the current government has failed to ensure the safety of the minorities as they are being attacked almost every day in the Kashmir valley.

They also demanded the resignation of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for not being able to control the law and order situation and terrorist activities.

Teachers protest inter-district transfers amid targeted killings

A day after the government transferred 177 teachers, the teachers also staged a protest and said that transfers are not the solution to stop the killings. They stated that inter-district transfer won't avoid the chances of attack and no place is safe for minorities in the valley.

While speaking to Republic TV one of the teachers, Neeru Bhatt, said, "Transferring does not guarantee our safety and security. We wanted to move for 2 years, since 12 years we have travelled too much, we have stayed in far-flung remote areas where there was no arrangement for safety and security. In reality when our people are being killed one by one, so now they have come to their senses, we do not want inter-district transfer. Whether it is Srinagar or Baramulla, we are not safe anywhere as targeted killings can happen anywhere".

A total of 177 Kashmiri Pandit teachers have been transferred to safer locations in Srinagar so far in the wake of increasing targeted killings. The move came following the high-security meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah who clearly stated that the people will not be moved out of the valley but, will surely be shifted to safe zones.

Notably, many Kashmiri Pandits and government employees have been demanding their transfer from Kashmir due to the rise in attacks on Hindu civilians. Many have also fled on their own accord with their families to other places to avoid being killed or attacked next.

In the meantime, as far as the transfer of Kashmiri Pandit teachers is concerned, a list prepared by the J&K administration has been followed and the employees have been moved out with their families to better places with adequate security. Those places which have been guarded by additional police force will also keep a check on the people coming in and out.

Kashmiri Pandits protest demanding transfers to Jammu

Over the past few weeks, following the rising number of targeted killings of Kashmiri Hindus and non-local government employees in the valley, government employees in huge numbers have been protesting on the streets, questioning the security arrangement by the J&K government as well as raising their demands to be transferred to Jammu or their respective home districts.

The protesting employees also threatened to not resume work unless the government stops such attacks and provides security to them. Notably, these developments came in the backdrop of the brutal killings of Kashmiri Pandits, and Hindus including Rahul Bhat, Amreen Bhat, Rajni Bala, and most recently, Vijay Kumar.

Following this, Home Minister Amit Shah who held a high-level meeting on Friday reviewed the security situation in the valley and further directed security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively. He also instructed forces to ensure zero cross-border infiltration.

