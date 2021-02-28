J&K Netas Condole Death Of Krishna Dhaba Owner's Son Who Succumbed To Terrorists' Gunshot

After the death of Srinagar's Krishna Dhaba's owner's son, political leaders like Mehbooba Mufti, Kavinder Gupta and Omar Abdullah have reacted and expressed their sadness over the loss. Akash Mehra, son of the owner of the city's popular eatery Krishna Dhaba, succumbed to his wounds after eleven days of the incident. He was shot by terrorists on February 18 and was undergoing treatment at the SMHS Hospital.

READ | Krishna Dhaba Owner’s Son Succumbs To Wounds Days After Being Shot At By Terrorists In J&K

Former Deputy CM of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta said this is a conspiracy against the minorities and worsened the situation of Kashmir.

"The son of the owner of Krishna Dhaba who was attacked in Srinagar has died today, it is very sad news and this type of targeted attack is proof that even today there is an attempt to drive away the Minorities. Some terrorist organisations are active in the valley to make the situation worse because the condition in Kashmir is constantly improving. These incidents will not be tolerated at all, otherwise, the same situation will arise which happened in 1989-90. It is very important to stop such incidents. Though our security forces are working very hard, first Krishna Dhaba and then the Shakti sweets, that an effort is being made to bring the militancy back," said Gupta to ANI.

READ | Sushil Pandit Assassination Plot Linked To Dubai & Pak Handlers; Special Cell To Probe

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti expressed her grief and extended condolences to the family.

Shocked & saddened to know that Akash Mehra who ran Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar succumbed to his injuries after being shot at by militants. May his soul rest in peace & deepest condolences to the bereaved family. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 28, 2021

READ | ISRO Successfully Launches PSLV-C51; Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite Injected Into Orbit

Another former J&K CM Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and expressed his sadness.

Very sad news about Akash, son of the owner of Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar. After a brave fight he lost the battle to recover from injuries suffered in the earlier attack. May his soul rest in peace & may his family find strength at this difficult time. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 28, 2021

READ | Anupam Kher 'proud' To Meet Koo App Founders; Gets 'why Should People Join?' Answer