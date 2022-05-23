J&K: Newborn Declared Dead By Ramban Govt Hospital Found Alive On Way To Funeral

In a shocking incident of negligence reported in Jammu and Kashmir, a newborn was allegedly declared dead by the staff of Ramban government hospital but was found to be alive when the baby was being taken for the funeral by relatives.

After the newborn was found alive, the relatives reportedly stormed the hospital and demanded action against the staff. Following the incident, a staff nurse and helper working in the Gynae section of the Sub District Hospital in Ramban's Banihal have been suspended.

Nurse, helper suspended

"The pending inquiry into the alleged death of a newborn baby, Smt. Sumina Begum Junio Staff Nurse and Smt. Hajara Begum Sweeper working in the Gynae section of the SDH Banihal are placed under suspension with immediate effect," an official order from the Block Medical Officer (BMO) said.

The hospital had reportedly told that the baby was stillborn. When the newborn was taken for burial, a relative observed the baby was moving and alerted others. Straight away the newborn was rushed to the hospital from where she was referred to Srinagar hospital.

This is not the first such incident. On May 16, a baby was allegedly declared dead by a private hospital but was later found to be alive. The incident took place in Karnataka's Raichur district. The baby was born in Turvihal government hospital but was shifted to a private hospital due to a medical condition.

In a similar case from Tamil Nadu, Theni Government Medical College Hospital had declared a premature baby, who was born in the sixth month of pregnancy, dead. While taking for burial, relatives of the baby found the baby breathing and alive. However, a day later the baby died.