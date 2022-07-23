J&K: NGO Writes To Home Minister Amit Shah, Demands Election To 24 Seats Reserved For PoJK

Amid speculation that the J&K Assembly election will take place soon, an NGO demanded the de-freezing of 24 seats reserved for Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). SOS International, which claims to represent the rights of 17 lakh displaced persons from PoJK, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard. Highlighting the issues faced by the refugees hailing from PoJK which is an integral part of India, it stressed the significance of conducting elections for the aforesaid 24 seats which have always remained vacant.

SOS International affirmed, "People are kept at a bay from exercising their respective franchisee and having their own elected representative for the said region, who could be their voice in the Legislature. It is germane to bring to your kind notice that not having a representative of their own has been one of the impediments or maybe the sole reason and a stumbling fight for this fight which our organization started almost 4 decades back, continued, and not been wreath to rest even till date". It highlighted that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs had suggested the defreezing of 8 seats for PoJK refugees.

"SOS International staunchly believe and raising voice sans fear, that filling Assembly seats for PoJK is the only way out for securing confidence. It is utmost important to conduct elections for the 24 Assembly seats reserved for PoJK areas in J&K Assembly, which is undoubtedly an integral part of India and come what may shall ever remain the integral part of India till last ounce of blood in our body," it added. The NGO also sought an audience with Amit Shah to discuss the issue further.

Here is the NGO's letter to Amit Shah:

Delimitation conducted ahead of polls

Referring to the demarcation of boundaries of Parliamentary or Assembly constituencies, the delimitation process is carried out at regular intervals to ensure that each constituency has approximately an equal number of voters. It is usually done when a state is divided, which is the case with J&K, which was split into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Elections have not been held in the state since the dissolution of the state Assembly on 21 November 2018.

According to the government notification dated 6 March 2020, retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai was appointed as the head of the Delimitation Commission. In accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the strength of the J&K Assembly increased from 83 to 90, with Jammu getting six new seats while Kashmir, which has traditionally garnered the lion's share of seats, bagged only one extra seat. Thus, Jammu and Kashmir will have 43 and 47 seats respectively. On the other hand, 9 and 7 seats have been reserved for STs and SCs respectively.

As per the final delimitation order, the names of more than nine Assembly constituencies have been changed in view of the public sentiment. While J&K will continue to have only five Lok Sabha seats, a new parliamentary constituency - Anantnag-Rajouri - has been carved out by combining the Anantnag region in the Kashmir Valley and Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu. Each parliamentary constituency will have 18 Assembly segments.