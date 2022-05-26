J&K: NIA Arrests JeM Overground Worker In Sunjwan Terrorist Attack Case

In a massive development on Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the prime accused in the Sunjwan terrorist attack case of J&K. The case relates to the terror attack on a Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) bus and the subsequent encounter in Sunjwan area, which is located on the outskirts of the city in April this year.

NIA arrested one accused person named Abid Ahmad Mir, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, resident of Putrigam area of J&K's Pulwama. Initially, the case was registered in PS Bahu Fort, Jammu, and re-registered by NIA on April 26, 2022. Further investigation revealed that accused Abid Ahmad Mir is an overground worker of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and was a close associate of arrested accused Bilal Ahmed Wagay.

Abid Ahmad Mir was also in touch with Pakistan-based handlers of the terror outfit. He had intentionally and voluntarily extended support to the other co-accused persons in the commission of the instant crime. Further investigation is continued.

Sunjwan Terror Attack

In the Sunjwan terror attack last month, unidentified terrorists fired upon the security personnel during a joint search operation in an area of Jammu's Sunjwan. An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of CISF was martyred and over nine others, including two policemen were left injured during the operation. The security forces, however, had retaliated attack and killed the two Pashto-speaking terrorists on the spot.

Reportedly, NIA took over the case on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The anti-terror probe agency had re-registered the case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code, and Arms Act for a thorough investigation to unravel the whole conspiracy behind the attack.

Shafiq Ahmad Sheikh was the first to be arrested in the terror case, and his brother Asif emerged as a key conspirator in the case. Driver Bilal Ahmad Wagay and his helper Ishfaq Chopan of Kokernag area of Anantnag, were also arrested for allegedly transporting the terrorists from International Border in Sapwal to Jammu. Shafiq Ahmad Sheikh had received the terrorists at Sunjwan and arranged their stay in a house in the area.