J&K: NIA Attaches Property Of Hizbul-Mujahideen Commander In Mega Terror Crackdown

In a mega terror crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached the property of terror-accused Basit Reshi, who is also a commander of Hizbul-Mujahideen, in the Sopore area of Baramulla district on Friday. The NIA crackdown in North Kashmir comes a day after the agency also attached the property of Pakistan-based terrorist Mushtaq Zargar on March 2.

The property attachment of Basit Reshi by the NIA comes as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared him, 'presently in Pakistan' as a designated 'Terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a strict act to control militant activities across the country. The Home Ministry claimed him to be a member of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and involved in subversive activities and coordinating target killings in the valley.

According to the NIA officials, Rashi on August 18, 2005, planned and executed a terror attack on a police station near Tujar Sherif. In the attack, several police personnel and civilians were killed. According to sources, Reshi, who was born on 4 March 1996, is a resident of the Yemberzalwari Shiva Dangerpora Sopore area of the Baramulla district. The officials have also claimed that he currently resides in Pakistan.

NIA's mega crackdown on terrorists

NIA's crackdown against the commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Basit Reshi, comes a day after the agency attached the property of Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar alias ‘Latram.' The action was carried out in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the NIA officials, he is the chief of the Al-Umar Mujahideen terrorist outfit and has been active in Pakistan since his release in December 1999 during the IC-814 hijacking.

In an official statement, the NIA said, "In a major offensive against terrorists operating from Pakistan soil, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the Srinagar-based property of Mushtaq Zargar @ Latram, the founder and chief commander of Al-Umar Mujahideen."

"He was released along with Masood Azhar, the notorious Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, in exchange for passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight 814 (IC-814) at Kandahar in 1999. Zargar was also involved in the kidnapping of former union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s daughter, Rubaiya Sayeed, in 1989."