J&K: NIA Carries Out Searches At Multiple Locations In Srinagar Arms Recovery Case

The National Investigation Bureau (NIA) on July 20 conducted searches at multiple locations in the Kashmir valley in connection with the case related to the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Srinagar.

Two local "hybrids" of Pakistan-based terror outfit group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in Srinagar's Chanapora area on May 13 and 15, pistols, 300 rounds, 30 magazines and a silencer were recovered from them. Later, two more people were arrested and a vehicle was seized. The case was initially registered at Chanapora Police Station but later re-registered by NIA on June 18.

In a statement, the NIA said that searches were carried out at four locations in the Srinagar district and five locations in the Pulwama district in the case related to the conspiracy of carrying out terror activities in and around Srinagar.

The searches were conducted on Wednesday at the premises of the accused and the suspects in the case, which led to the recovery and seizure of digital devices and other incriminating materials. "Further investigations in the case are in progress," the NIA added.

Hybrid terrorists or part-time terrorists are those who are not listed with the security forces and slip back into their normal life without leaving a trace. They are brought in by terror outfits just one or two times to carry out terrorist attacks.

Terrorist attacks have declined substantially in J&K: MoS Nityanand Rai

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai on July 20 informed the Rajya Sabha that there has been a substantial decline in terror attacks from 410 in 2018 to 229 in 2021.

"The government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorists and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir," Rai said, adding that 42 security personnel were killed in 2021 while 39 were martyred in 2018.

Image: ANI