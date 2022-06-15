J&K: NIA Conducts Massive Raids Across Baramulla In Terror Funding Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Wednesday, June 15, conducted raids at the residence of a salesman allegedly involved with cross-border smuggling in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla. Another raid was carried out at the residence of a drug dealer, though nothing was found.

The searches which began early this morning are still underway at the residence of Bashir Ahmed Malla, son of Zahoor Ahmed Malla, of Old town Baramulla, who is currently lodged in Udhampur jail. Raids are also going on at the residence of Mehraj Din Bhat, son of Gulam Mohammad Bhat of Khawjabagh, Baramulla. Feroz Ahmad Shiekh, Khalid Shiekh, and Zahoor Sheikh, sons of Gulam Ahmad Shiekh of Dewan Colony Nishat, who own Hotel Hilton Pahalgam, are also under the NIA scanner.

The ongoing searches are a part of the investigation into a terror funding case. Last week, the NIA raided the residences and office buildings of persons linked to the terror outfit, ISIS. The searches were carried out across Tamil Nadu at locations including Karaikal, Mayiladuthurai, and Chennai.

Multiple NIA teams visited the locations and launched searches in connection with a terror funding case, as part of which the agency had arrested five persons linked to ISIS. A terror-link case was registered by local police against one Sadiq Basha, which was later taken over by the Chennai branch of NIA.

Earlier in May, the NIA had arrested an ISIS terror suspect in Mayiladuthurai. The suspect, identified as A Mohammed Ashiq (25), was nabbed in Needur near Mayiladuthurai on May 26. According to sources, the NIA claimed that he had allegedly sworn allegiance to ISIS in 2018 and was wanted for a criminal conspiracy aimed at a few leaders in Coimbatore.