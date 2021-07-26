J&K: NIA Court Frames Terror Charges Against Top PDP Leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra

A special NIA court in and Kashmir framed terror charges against top PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra on Monday. A close aide of former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Parra has been formally charged with being member of terror group and raising funds for terrorist outfits.

The Criminal Investigation Kashmir (CIK), in its chargesheet filed before an NIA Court, claimed that Waheed Parra was an 'asset' for Pakistan-based terror groups and his 13-year journey in the erstwhile state as a journalist and politician was a "saga of subterfuge, deceit and double-dealing."

The allegations against Parra include establishing a nexus with terrorists for seeking support from them for political gains and reciprocating it by providing a range of help and support which led to terror strikes.

With the help of five protected witnesses and technical intelligence, the CIK, had submitted the chargesheet alleging that Parra was hand-in-glove with terrorists to further the agenda of Pakistan-based terror groups and also to ensure that his political adversaries are neutralised.

The agency mentioned his targeted attempts to eliminate political opponents and to help PDP leaders by paying terror groups to swing the electoral battle in his party's favour.

Waheed Parra's link to Pak-trained terrorists

The chargesheet highlighted Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra's links to Pakistan-trained Abu Dujana and Abu Qassim, who were killed in separate encounters with security forces, and also alleged that he used to meet them personally as well as through Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

Parra joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2013 and after settling in the safety of a recognised political party, he "systematically went about strengthening himself by craftily deepening his roots on two sides of the divide -- India and Pakistan".

The CIK, which is mandated to probe cases under the UAPA and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), took sanction for Parra's prosecution from the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The CIK had filed a case last year against unknown politicians and others based on "reliable and confidential sources" who said some political functionaries were misusing their power and helping militants.

