J&K: NIA Raids Underway In Baramulla; Former Hurriyat Activist Under Scanner

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids on the home of a former Hurriyat activist in the Kunzer region of Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. In the preliminary reports available to Republic TV, the NIA carries out raids in Baramulla on people who have links to the Hurriyat. Along with the NIA, the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) and J&K Police are also part of the ongoing raids in Baramulla.

One of the ex-Hurriyat activists on whom the NIA raids are being carried out is Ghulam Nabi Najar. Ghulam Najar comes from the Kunzer region of the Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA will likely look into the terror links in their raids on ex-Hurriyat activists in Baramulla. However, more details will come after the press release from NIA on the matter.

Crackdown on the Hurriyat

NIA has proved in several cases that the Hurriyat leaders and activists have been supplying money on the ground for terror-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Founded on July 31, 1993, the conglomerate of 26 outfits, including the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, and Dukhtaran-e-Millat, spearheaded the separatist movement in J&K for over two decades. Perceived as an extension of the alliance which unsuccessfully contested in the 1987 Assembly polls, its clout has reduced in the last few years. The separatist conglomerate split into two factions in 2005- the moderate group led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the hardline faction headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

So far, several individuals associated with separatism, including those from the Hurriyat, have been arrested in a terror funding case. These include Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah, his close aide Ayaz Akbar, businessman Zahoor Ahmed Watali; Geelani’s close aide Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, JKLF chief Yasin Malik and DeM head Asiya Andrabi. In February 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs designated Jamaat-e-Islami, Kashmir, as an "unlawful association" and banned it for five years under the UAPA.

The central agency alleged that the members of JeI have been collecting funds in the name of charity and welfare activities but using them to further violent and secessionist activities. It added that these funds are being channelised to terror outfits and accused JeI of recruiting youth in the Union Territory to participate in secessionist activities. After Geelani's death, the APHC elected Masarat Alam and Shabir Shah as its chairman and vice-chairman, respectively.

