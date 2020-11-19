J&K: NIA Records Statements, Collects Photos From Nagrota Encounter Spot

Hours after a deadly terror attack was averted by alert security forces in Nagrota area of Jammu, National Investigation Agency sleuths reached the encounter spot and recorded statements of the eyewitness and police cops deployed there.

This comes as an important development as the NIA is likely to be handed over the investigation of this case. National Investigation Agency is already probing the encounter in Nagrota on January 31, 2020, in which three terrorists from Jaish E Mohammad were killed.

“The Central Government received information regarding registration of FIR No. 0045/2020, registered at PS Nagrota, District Jammu, 307, 120B, 121, 122, 123 of IPC, sections 7, 25, 26 & 27 of Arms Act and sections 16 & of the UA(P) Act, 1967, relating to an encounter between the police party and unknown terrorists who were travelling in a truck bearing registration No. JK03F-1478 at ban Toll Plaza in PS Nagrota, District Jammu during which three militants were killed and three of their accomplices including driver of the Truck were arrested,” NIA case details read.

The case on January 31, 2020, was initially registered at PS Nagrota, District Jammu u/s 307, 120B, 121, 122, 123 of IPC, sections 7, 25, 26 & 27 of Arms Act and sections 16 & of the UA(P) Act, 1967 and later Case RC-02/2020/NIA/JMU registered at NIA Police Station, Jammu as per Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs No. 11011/20/2020/NIA, CTRC Division North Block New Delhi, dated 07.02.2020 u/s 307, 120B, 121, 122, 123 of IPC, sections 7, 25, 26 & 27 of Arms Act and sections 16 & of the UA(P) Act, 1967.

