J&K: NIA Says LeT Using Pseudonym TRF For Terror Acts To Maintain 'plausible Deniability'

In a recent update to raids concerning the discovery of 5kg IED in J&K, The National Investigation Agency (NIA) informed that the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group is operating using the pseudo-acronym TRF (The Resistance Front). LeT is planning terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir so as to maintain plausible deniability and evade law enforcement agencies.

Backed by the Pakistani handlers, the TRF is Let's offshoot that has taken responsibility for various terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past. TRF is operated by local Kashmiri residents.

An NIA official told ANI, "Pakistan-based handlers of proscribed terror outfit LeT and their associates based in J&K are planning terrorist activities in J&K using the pseudo-acronym TRF so as to maintain plausible deniability and evade Law Enforcement Agencies".

NIA raids in J&K

On September 22, the NIA with the assistance of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted raids at eight locations in Anantnag, Baramulla, Kulgam, Srinagar, Doda, and Kishtwar districts in connection with the Bathindi IED case. Many digital devices and other incriminating materials were recovered from the premises of the suspects. by the NIA.

On June 27, Bahu Fort Police Station in Jammu had registered a case relating to the recovery of 5 kgs IED from a LeT terrorist in Bathindi. Later, the anti-terror wing re-registered the case on July 19 following the discovery of LeT's conspiracy aimed at causing an explosion in Jammu using the IED. Earlier, NIA had arrested three persons in this case.

BJP workers shot dead in Jammu

In October 2020, following the Tiranga Yatra celebration organized to mark the 73rd Accession Day of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India, militants killed three BJP workers in Kulgam district of south Kashmir and TRF took responsibility for the attack minutes after the incident.

As a reaction to the revocation of Article 370 in 2019, the LeT handlers across the border provoked TRF to increase militancy-related activities. Since then, the TRF has been involved in several attacks including the killing of five Indian Army soldiers near the Line of Control at the Keran sector in Kupwara in April 2020.

