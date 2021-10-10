J&K: NIA Summons 36 People, Mostly Teachers, Over Killings Of Civilians In Srinagar

In a recent update to the killing of innocent civilians in J&K, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned over 36 people who are supposed to appear before the NIA by 4 pm today, October 10. The majority of them are teachers working in schools in the Kashmir valley. Three civilians were killed by terrorists on Tuesday following which two school teachers were shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

NIA has not yet officially taken over the case. Inside sources of NIA have confirmed to Republic that top officials of the agency are camping in Srinagar to further investigate the case.

Five civilians killed in separate terrorist attacks in J&K

Terrorists launched four attacks in 36 hours and killed five civilians in Srinagar and Bandipora. According to the sources, minority communities Sikh and Hindus were targeted in the Union Territory. Following the revocation of Article 370, tensions over the border have increased leaving the minor communities in the confusion about how to handle the consequences.

On October 5, within a span of 60 minutes, three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir were killed in separate terrorist attacks. As per the Kashmir Zone Police reports, the first terrorist attack occurred in Srinagar's Iqbal Park area, then near Madina Chowk Lalbazar, and lastly at Bandipora district. Reportedly, the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba as per the J&K Police, has claimed responsibility for the attack near Srinagar's Iqbal Park where a Kashmiri pandit was killed.

In the second attack, a non-local civilian identified as Virender Paswan was killed by the terrorists. Paswan was a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur area and resided at Alamgari Bazar Zadibal. While in the third attack, a civilian identified as Mohd Shafi Lone, a resident of Naidkhai, was shot dead. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead. The incidents have been reported in the Union territory following the threat warning given by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, that minorities and other locals will be targeted.

While in another attack, two teachers were dragged from the classroom and shot dead in the terrorist attack that took place in Eidgah Sangam, a downtown area of Srinagar. Teachers identifies as Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand were from Allochi Bagh.

