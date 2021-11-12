J&K: NIA Takes Over Surrendered LeT Terrorist Ali Babar Patra's Case

In an update to the LeT terrorist Babar Ali's case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case investigation. Earlier in September, the 19-year old terrorist had surrendered before the Indian Army along the Line of Control (LOC). He was one among the two terrorists cornered by security forces in Uri who revealed that he is a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and was trained by them in Muzaffarabad.

He exposed the Pakistan Army and said that he was asked to take arms supplies to Pattan in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on 27 October, NIA had informed that the central counter-terrorism task force conducted search operations across seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the Jamaat-e-Islami (Jel) Terror Funding Case. As per the NIA's press release, the raids were conducted across 17 locations in Anantnag, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Budgam, Kishtwar amongst other districts.

Uri terror operation

During the 10-day long Uri terror operation, seven terrorists were neutralised, and one terrorist was apprehended by the security forces. Also, four army personnel were injured during the encounter.

Major General Virendra Vats, GOC, 19 Infantry Division of the Indian Army informed that on 25 September, an encounter broke out wherein one terrorist was neutralised while another was caught. Major General Vats further said the surrendered terrorist identified as Ali Babar Patra was taken into custody where he mentioned that he is from Wasewawala Village, Dipalpur from Okara in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Major General Vats at a press conference had said, "The patrol detected an infiltration along LoC. The infiltration group was of 6 people and 2 had come across the fence while, 4 were on the other side of the fence. Initial forces were mobilized and focus was on maximizing restrain to avoid civilian casualties."

During the encounter, seven AK series weapons, nine pistols and revolvers, more than 80 grenades currencies of India as well as Pakistan were recovered.

Image: Twitter/@ANI/PTI