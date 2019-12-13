'No Minor, Adult Detained Illegally In J&K', Says DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Dilbag Singh welcomed Judgement of Supreme Court in case of PIL filed by Child Activist Enakshi Ganguly alleging violence and abuse against minors and their illegal detention in Kashmir. The Supreme Court disposed of the PIL saying that it gives liberty to the petitioner to approach appropriate forum in case of any grievance regarding the alleged detention of minors and it is satisfied with the report of Juvenile Justice Committee of J&K HC on allegations about illegal detention of minors there.

'There was no illegal custody of Juvenile'

J&K UT Police chief said that Supreme Court Judgement is welcomed by us and we have always maintained that we are fair in our dealing. “There were many cases where minors were involved in stone-pelting incidents. To stop this, we have to take them into custody. There was no illegal custody of Juvenile or anyone other,” he told in an Exclusive interview to Republic. “People have cooperated with us. State Juvenile Justice Committee report has been uphold by SC. This is good and police are fair and will always try to be. I am happy that fairness of our action has been admitted,” he added.

Hitting out the biased reporting after the abrogation of Article 70, DGP Dilbag Singh told Republic that many of these activists, groups and media channels tried to twist facts and falsified stories on wrong basis. Some said 13,000 arrests, some illegal minor retention, and tortures. All actions taken were lawful and are in accordance with the law. DGP Singh said that Pakistan is continuously trying to disrupt the peace process and repeated attempts are being made by Pakistan to push in terrorists through its launch pads.

“Pakistan’s attempt to disturb the peace cycle in Jammu and Kashmir is still underway and many such attempts have been foiled”. “Pakistan was successful in infiltration in many places and we had a face-off with them. Many terrorists were apprehended alive and also their guides, as per their information we came to know Pakistan is trying hard to disturb JK. Our border grid is well in place to counter such attempts,” DGP told Republic.

