J&K: No Security Clearance For Persons Involved In Stone-pelting, Unlawful Activities

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has stepped up measures to counter individuals engaged in activities that violate the law and order in the Union Territory. According to reports, the CID Special Branch has directed all units to deny security clearance for engaging in stone-pelting and other crimes prejudicial to the security of the state. In addition, the authorities will be taking all digital evidence and police records into consideration.

J&K administration steps up the ante against miscreants

In a circular accessed by Republic TV, the CID has instructed its Special Branch to specifically look into the history of the individuals during verification related to passport, services, and any other verification to government schemes. In addition, they have also stated that the same must be corroborated from local police station records. Moreover, the authorities have also been directed to collect and scrutinise all pieces of evidence. The circular goes on the state that persons involved in any cases that violate the law and order will be denied security clearance. In addition, they will also be denied government jobs. Earlier in July, the Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered the termination of 11 government employees, including the two sons of the chief of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Syed Salahudeen for their alleged involvement in anti-national and terrorist activities.

Security beefed up in Kishtwar

Meanwhile, an alert has also been issued in Kishtwar ahead of the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the valley. Moreover, the police have also put up wanted posters of top terrorists active in the city. The police have announced a reward of Rs 30 lakhs for providing information related to the terrorists. Wanted posters of three terrorists have been put in the city.