J&K: Nodal Officer Appointed For Kashmiri Pandits' Safety In Kulgam Amid Targeted Killings

After terrorists on June 2 opened fire on a bank manager Vijay Kumar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district and killed him, the Chief Planning Officer of the district, Zahid Sajad, has now been appointed as the Nodal Officer. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday in order to discuss the security concerns of the Union Territory.

On the other hand, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was also summoned to the national capital for the meeting which will also have National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in attendance. Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande, as well all DG's of security agencies are also expected to be present.

Kashmiri Pandits leaving Srinagar

On Wednesday, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community gave 24 hours for the government to take measures to ensure the safety of the region. If the same was not fulfilled, they threatened to leave the Valley.

Some Kashmiri Pandits have even started leaving the region, scouting for safer locations in the wake of the recent spate of targeted killings. This came after the Kashmiri Minority Forum, an organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, issued statements asking minorities in the Union Territory to start migrating by Friday, June 3, morning.

Hindu bank manager shot dead in Kulgam

In an unfortunate incident, a Hindu bank manager was shot dead by terrorists in the Arreh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The man who received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident hailed from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. This is the eighth incident of targeted killing in Kashmir this month.

In another terror attack, terrorists fired upon a female teacher at a school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam on May 31. It has been learnt that terrorists barged into the school and the teacher was shot at close range. The School staff made attempts to shift her to a nearby hospital but she succumbed to injuries. The teacher was identified as Rajni Bala who was shot dead when she was walking towards school after being dropped off by her husband.

Currently, government employees in the Valley are demanding protection from the government against the backdrop of the targeted killings.

