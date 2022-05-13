J&K: Office Of Divisional Commissioner Transfers 19 Employees With Immediate Effect

In a massive development in Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's tragic murder case, the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, transferred 19 Deputy Commissioners on May 13.

After the killing of Rahul Bhat, several Kashmiri Pandit employees have been transferred with immediate effect by Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The order by the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, stated, “In the interest of the administration and smooth functioning of the government work. The below-mentioned officials are hereby transferred along with the post with immediate effect.”

A total of 19 officials have been transferred from different parts of Kashmir by the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, on Friday, May 13.

Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat shot dead

In a continued attack on Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, militants on May 12 barged into a government office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit employee named Rahul Bhat. It is pertinent to mention here that this is the third such attack against the minority community in the Valley this year.

Rahul Bhat was a revenue department official at the tehsil office in Chadoora who was shot by terrorists in his office following which, he was immediately taken to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries. The Police mentioned that two terrorists attacked Bhat with a pistol.

On May 13, the country, along with Bhat's family members bid adieu to the government official. Expressing their grief and anger, the relatives of Bhat echoed chants of "Rahul Bhat Amar Rahe" and "Pakistan Mudrabaad", as he was laid to rest.

The incident has triggered massive protests in several regions including Qazigund, Pulwama, Budgam, Gandebal, and Baramulla. Political parties across the spectrum including the BJP, PDP, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference have strongly condemned the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit.

The incident comes nearly a month after two motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in the Chotogam area of South Kashmir's Shopian district. The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar, survived the attack. The series of targetted killings started in the month of October 2021. Mostly outsiders, especially Hindus, have been the target.

