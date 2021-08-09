J&K: Officials Launch Search Op Ahead Of Independence Day After Intel On Terror Suspects

Amid the tightened security measures ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Jammu & Kashmir security forces on Monday launched a cordon-and-search operation covering several villages in the Samba district of the state. The operation was launched after there was a piece of information about the suspicious movement of two people in the district, said the officials.

The J&K security officials said, "A search operation is also going on in the forest belts of Thanamandi and Sunderbani in the border district of Rajouri and parts of nearby Poonch district."

J&K security officials launch search operation in Samba district

Giving out further details, the officials informed that the joint parties of the police and the Indian Army cordoned off the Maheshwar area of Samba along the Jammu-Pathankot highway after getting information of suspicious movements in Katli and Gulwal villages in the early hours of the day. A cordon was laid around the Maheshwar area and a search operation was underway, said the officials, adding that nothing objectionable had been found so far.

Earlier on Friday, the J&K security forces had recovered two pistols, five magazines, 122 rounds, and a silencer in a joint operation in the Sarthian village of Rajpura in the district. Stating that a massive search operation entered the 4th day in a forest belt of Thanamandi in Rajouri district, where two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces last week.

The operation was underway in Pangai and adjoining villages. There was no fresh contact with the suspected terrorists, they said. This operation was launched in the Thanamandi area on Friday, following information about the presence of three to four terrorists. The security officials also said that they are combining the forests near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani and Nowshera areas of the district.

So far, four terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in Sunderbani and Nowshera when the Indian Army foiled their infiltration bid in July. Two soldiers also lost their lives in the encounters. Security has been beefed up across Jammu ahead of the Independence Day in view of a spurt in drone activities from across the border to smuggle weapons and narcotics, besides the bombing of the Indian Air Force (IAF) station Jammu on June 27.

Anantnag: BJP Sarpanch & Wife Killed In Terror Attack

Earlier during the day, BJP Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo were brutally killed by the terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday. As per the reports, terrorists had fired on Dar, who is the Kulgam district president of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and his wife. Following the incident, the couple was shifted to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to the injuries.

#UPDATE | Gulam Rasool Dar, Kulgam BJP Kisan Morcha president, and his wife died in an attack by terrorists in Anantnag: Jammu & Kashmir BJP leader Altaf Thakur



(Visuals from the spot, deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/1bV80iKFKb — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

(Image: PTI-Representative)