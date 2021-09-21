J&K: Officials Warn Of Strict Measures If COVID-appropriate Behaviour Not Followed

With a number of COVID-19 positive cases increasing in the Srinagar district, the district authorities conducted a special drive and sealed over thirty business establishments for violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) notified for keeping the infections at bay. District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad inspected various markets of the city to take stock of the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs to combat the possible 3rd wave of Coronavirus, as predicted by the medical experts.

During the visit, the DC inspected various markets of Srinagar city including Lal Chowk, Forest Lane, Dalgate, Poloview, M.A Road, Regal Chowk, Residency Road, Amira Kadal, Hari Singh High Street, Maharaja Bazar, Gonikhan, Jehangir Chowk, Batmaloo and other adjoining business hubs. During the inspection over two dozen business outlets/establishments were sealed.

Meanwhile, the DDC said that 50 percent of the total COVID-19 positive cases are coming from Srinagar and added that if COVID SOPs are not followed, the administration will be forced to take strict measures again. He said any laxity or negligence in terms of following the virus-appropriate behaviour will constraint the administration to go for harsh measures in Srinagar to break the chain of the infections. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir reported 128 fresh COVID cases, taking the number of infected persons to 3,28,069 while one fresh death due to the virus took the toll to 4,417 in the Union Territory.

Out of the fresh cases, 109 were from Kashmir and 19 were from the Jammu division. As per the data, Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 68 cases followed by 14 in Budgam district. The death toll in J&K due to the pandemic rose to 4,417 as one fresh death was reported from the Jammu division in the past 24 hours.