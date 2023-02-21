J&K On Alert: Intel Agencies Warn Of Weapons, Narcotics Smuggling Attempt From Pakistan

Agencies in Jammu and Kashmir have sounded an alert in Jammu region after specific intelligence inputs regarding attempts from across the border to push in weapons and narcotics into Indian territory. An official said all this is being done with active involvement of Pakistani rangers who are deployed on Indo-Pakistan International Border adjacent to Jammu. Sources told Republic that a Pakistani handler code-named "Chaudhary" is in a bid to push weapons and narcotics into India and has already carried out a recce of Zafarwal area on the Pakistan side.

“Pakistan handler, as per intercepted conversation, is based in Sialkot but has been tasked to carry out activities in Zafarwal area which is opposite to Jammu and Samba district of Jammu,” a source said.

Intel agencies have warned of weapons and narcotics smuggling from area opposite Ramgarh of Samba district and Arnia sector of Jammu district. Sources within the establishment said this is being done to provide weapons to terrorists as well as to generate funds for terror groups by sale of narcotics, which has been the modus operandi of the terror groups operating from Pakistan to generate financial support for cadre on ground.

Sources say it is very likely that some terror modules are being activated in Jammu region for receiving and supplying weapons to terrorists in the Kashmir Valley and also the further supply for narcotics as terror groups have shifted entire operations to terror modules and over ground workers to evade scrutiny of the security forces.

Year 2023 has been so far peaceful for Kashmir Valley but terror groups seem to have shifted their focus to destabilise Jammu region. On 1 January, terrorists killed five innocent people in Dhangri village of Rajouri, all from Hindu families after checking their Aadhaar cards, followed by an IED attack. The IED blast took the lives of two innocent minors.

On 21 January, twin IED blasts took place in Narwal area of Jammu in which around a dozen people were injured, but this case was solved within 12 days by Jammu Police with the arrest of terrorist Aurif Ahmad Sheikh who was also behind IED attacks in Shastri Nagar area and also on bus carrying pilgrims in Katra last year which took lives of five pilgrims.