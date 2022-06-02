J&K: One Among 3 Soldiers Who Were Injured In Shopian IED Blast Succumbed To His Injuries

One out of the three soldiers, who were injured in a blast on Thursday morning in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, has now succumbed to his injuries. The blast was reported inside a private, hired vehicle in the Sedow region. Pakistan-backed terror group The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the blast that left three soldiers injured.

Following the blast, the soldiers were immediately taken to one of the district hospitals. According to a statement by the Kashmir Zone police, the blast took place due to a grenade or an improvised explosive device (IED) planted inside the vehicle.

"A blast took place inside a private, hired vehicle at Sedow, Shopian. 3 soldiers were injured and shifted to hospital. Nature and source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of the blast being investigated, and will be shared," an early-morning tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read, quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The blast was reported days after TRF claimed responsibility for attacking a police officer named Saifullah Qadri along with his 7-year-old daughter in the Soura area of Srinagar.

Attacks on civilians in J&K

A Hindu bank manager was also shot dead by terrorists in the Arreh area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The man who received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident hailed from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. This is the eighth incident of targeted killing in Kashmir this month.

On June 1, a civilian was shot at by terrorists in the Rakh-Chiden Keegam area of the Shopian district. While his condition was reported to be stable, the union territory has seen an uptick in targeted attacks on civilians in recent months.

Earlier this week, a school teacher - Rajni Bala - died of bullet injuries after she was shot at by terrorists in the Samba district. The woman's death evoked widespread condemnation in the Valley.

Notably, it came amid agitation over Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat’s killing in the valley.