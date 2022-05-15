Last Updated:

J&K: One Civilian Killed As Terrorist Opens Fire On CRPF Patrol Party In Pulwama

An innocent civilian was killed on Sunday after terrorists fired upon the joint patrol party of the CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Swagata Banerjee
Pulwama

In a tragic update, a civilian was killed after a terrorist fired upon the joint patrol party of the CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. As per the police, the firing took place near a bridge connecting Litter Pulwama with Turkwangam in Shopian. Soon after the firing, Shoib Ah Ganie of Turkwangam was injured, following which he was referred to the District Hospital in Pulwama where he succumbed to his injuries, the Kashmir police added.

After a 'brief chance' encounter, the terrorists managed to slip into a nearby orchard. A case has been registered and a search was underway for the terrorists, the police stated. 

This comes just a few days after police constable Reyaz Thokar was shot at by terrorists in the Gadoora area of Pulwama near his residence. The Kashmir Zone Police had shared a tweet that read, "Injured Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker succumbed to his injuries at hospital & attained martyrdom. We pay rich tributes to the martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture."

The nation paid tribute to SPO Riyaz Ahmed Thokar on Friday. Thokar was a local resident who was under treatment at Pulwama hospital, where he succumbed to bullet wounds. Police officials bid a final salute to martyred jawan SPO Riyaz Ahmed Thokar.

India pays tribute to SPO Riyaz Thokar 

DIG of South Kashmir Abdul Jabbar spoke to Republic TV on the incident and said, “This is a very condemnable incident. We will identify the culprits and eliminate them. We will give a befitting reply to terrorists. Jammu and Kashmir Police will take strict actions and will resolutely fight against terrorism.” The Gadoora area has been cordoned off in an attempt to nab the terrorists.

Meanwhile, Colonel JK Singh spoke to Republic Media Network about the terror attack in the Gadoora area of Pulwama. He said, "All these attacks by terrorists will go in vain as our spirits are much harder than bullets. SPO Riyaz Thokar has lost his body but his spirit shall continue to enlighten us. Our brave soldiers will continue to move on the path of SPO Riyaz Thokar to safeguard India. We salute SPO Riyaz Thokar for his selfless and courageous service. Such attempts by terrorists will not affect us at all. We will continue to move ahead with more energy and vigor."

"Pakistan needs to understand that such attempts will not diminish such efforts. Terrorism can never challenge the Indian army. Such attempts by terrorists will go in vain. They should come forward to join hands for peace and trsnquilty of the area. We will never be threatened by terrorism, we know how to tackle terrorism. If they want to come, they should come through the corridor of peace," Col JK Singh added.

