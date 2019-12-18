J&K: One Died And 3 Injured As Car Rolls Down Into Gorge

One died and three were injured when a car rolled down into a deep gorge near Wagan area on Wednesday, December 18 morning. The car was on its way from Ramban district to Banihal town. This is not the first accident of vehicle skidding, every year the valley witness hundreds of such accidents.

"The injured persons included-- Manzoor Ahmed, the driver from Kulgam, Mohd Yusef of Ukhral and Naseer Ahmed of Anantnag," Jammu & Kashmir Police tweeted on Wednesday.

The injured were soon rushed to Sub District Hospital in Ramban district.

In a similar incident in July this year, three people were killed and four injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. Police informed that the incident happened when a taxi went out of the driver's control and fell into a gorge near Ukhriyal Link Road in the Banihal area of Ramban district.

Jammu and Kashmir rank second across India vis-à-vis road accidents with an average of over 900 deaths every year, during the last five years, according to Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highway.

Earlier this year in July, 35 people died and over a dozen were injured after an overcrowded bus skidded off a hilly road, falling into a gorge in Kishtwar district.

Governor Satya Pal Malik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased. He directed the administration to provide the best medical treatment to the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

This incident moved many including PM Modi, who condoled the loss of lives. "The accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar is heart-wrenching. We mourn all those who lost their lives and express condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi tweeted.

The government has so far sanctioned projects worth Rs 66,300 crore as part of the Rs 80,068-crore special package for development of Jammu and Kashmir announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2015.

Out of the 63 projects in the package covering various sectors-- like road, power, health, education, and tourism, a total of 13 projects have already been completed, 44 are under implementation and six "very complex" projects are under various stages of processing, a Ministry statement said.

The data by state Crime Branch (CB) shows that 1006 persons – 824 males and 182 females died in road accidents while 7718 persons including 6206 males and 1512 females were injured.

To bring the accident numbers down, J&K Government had introduced the J&K Road Safety Council Act last year which provides for the constitution of the State Road Safety Council to ensure and regulate road safety across the state. However, there has been no change witnessed on the ground.

