J&K: One Person Detained In Connection With Rajouri Attack For Helping Terrorists

One person was detained today (May 8) two days after five commandos of the Army’s special forces attained martyrdom in an encounter with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on May 6. The security agencies suspect the detained individual extended shelter to terrorists as well as food items. He was nabbed near the place where the attack happened on May 6.

As per the investigation details, the terrorists use the Alpine App to navigate in the hills and forests of Rajouri. This app provides pinpoint details of the hilly areas even when out of the network zone. Terrorists are using this app to get back to their hideouts post carrying out terror attacks.

Operation Trinetra was launched by the security forces in retaliation to an ambush on the Indian Army truck in Poonch that resulted in the martyrdom of five Indian soldiers on April 20. The action in Rajouri undertaken by the special forces of the Indian Army on May 6 was a part of the same operation to gun down the terrorists responsible for the truck ambush.

Defence Minister Visits Rajouri

A day after five Indian soldiers were killed during an encounter with the terrorists in Rajouri on May 6, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Indian forces in Rajouri and took stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir's border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, where terrorists have killed 35 people, including 26 soldiers, in eight attacks since October 2021. He reached Ace of Spades Division headquarters in Rajouri and met the soldiers who are currently a part of the operation against the terrorists, the officials said.

I pay homage to these brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. https://t.co/snMmo1xdCY — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 6, 2023

Operation Trinetra

The Indian Army launched ‘Operation Trinetra’ immediately after a truck carrying security personnel from Rashtriya Rifle (RR) Unit of Indian Army was ambushed by the terrorists on April 20 killing five Indian soldiers of the Indian Army. As a part of the operation, two terrorists have been neutralised. As the hunt for the other terrorists responsible for the truck ambush continued, the security forces got inputs about the presence of terrorists in Rajouri’s Kandi forest. A team of elite para SF commandos was deputed to neutralise them however they got martyred after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detonated.

