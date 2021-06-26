J&K: One Terrorist Killed, One Surrendered In Anti-terror Operations At Shopian District

On Saturday, June 26, one terrorist was killed and the other surrendered, in anti-terrorist operations at the Shopian district. The Shopian Police and Army launched the encounter operations after receiving the intelligence input.

Intelligence team input

Shopian Superintendents of police (SP) received the information from the intelligence team that four terrorists were hiding in the house at Hanjipura village. The security forces reached the spot and firing began. During the crackdown, one terrorist was killed and one has surrendered.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General (IG) of Police, said, "The surrendered man is identified as a local militant, Sahil. His parents were contacted and appealed to him to surrender".

Sahil had an AK-50 rifle with him. He had joined the community back in March 2021.

Encounters of terrorists in Shopian district

On June 23, during an encounter in the Shopian district on late a terrorist identifies as Sajjad Ahmad Bhatt was killed. He was working for Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist organization. He was given an opportunity to surrender by the police but he chose to fire which led to the encounter. The operation occurred in Shirmal village of Shopian, 58 km from Srinagar.

The police informed that since September 2020, Sajjad Ahmad Bhatt was active and was involved in several terror crimes.

Vijay Kumar, the Inspector General of Police, spoke of the firing, “one body of terrorist is visible at encounter spot.” Upon receiving information from a 'special input source' about the presence of terrorists, a Cordon-and-Search-Operation (CASO) was launched by a joint team of SoG Shopian and Army’s 44 RR Rashtriya Rifles.

On June 21, three terrorists, including a commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) involved in the killing of policemen and civilians, were killed in an overnight gunfight with security forces in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The police said that following specific input about the presence of militants in the area, the encounter started after J&K police, Army, and Paramilitary CRPF launched a joint cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Gund Brath, Sopore.

IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had stated the killing of LeT commander Mudasir Pandith as a big relief to the people of the local population. He further added that in recent months, Pandith was involved in the killing of three policemen, two councillors, and two civilians in Sopore.