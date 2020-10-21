J&K Openly Calls Out Pakistan's Terror, Marks October 22 As A 'Black Day'

October 22, 1947, this day has been etched in the memory of the thousands of civilians of Jammu and Kashmir as a 'Black Day.' On this day, the land of Jammu and Kashmir recorded its first major bloodshed post-independence, witnessing a violent invasion by the Pakistani Army that brought to the fore, Pakistan's true plans for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

After entering into an agreement with Maharaja Hari Singh on August 12, Pakistan's duplicity lay exposed after it decided to forcibly capture the land of Jammu and Kashmir, unleashing tribal invaders who looted and pillaged the state mercilessly. After the Indian Army entered the fray, driving the troops back, Maharaja Hari Singh entered into an agreement with India on October 27, signing the Instrument of Accession to merge the state with the country.

Even in 2020, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have not forgotten the violence that was unleashed upon innocent civilians of Kashmir, a stark reminder of Pakistan's relentless plan to use the soil of Jammu and Kashmir for its anti-India agenda. Ahead of October 22, the streets of Kashmir were seen filled with banners and posters reminding the citizens to never forget or forgive Pakistan for the horrors of October 22.

The civilians of J&K have decided to celebrate October 22, as a 'Black Day', a constant reminder of Pakistan's disrespect and disregard for the people of Kashmir and the inhuman treatment that was meted out to innocent civilians, who witnessed horror on this day.

“This day highlights the reality of Pakistan. It shows that how Pakistan never respected the agreements with Jammu and Kashmir. It was Pakistan that disrespected Kashmiris by not openly plundering and looting the places. The inhuman treatment it showed to the people of J&K must be recollected in the memory of isolated black from white.” read a statement issued by National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology.

To mark the 'Black Day', a two-day symposium on ‘Memories of 22 October 1947’ has been organised by the National Museum Institute in Kashmir. The symposium would bring forth the historical narrative of October 22, 1947.

"The consequences of this watershed event are still affecting the country. It will help in remembering how the country fought in the very first conflict faced by India," the statement said.

