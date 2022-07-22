J&K Orders Anantnag CEO To Collect Rs 20 From School Students For Har Ghar Tiranga Drive

The Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory (UT) has ordered the chief education officer (CEO) of Anantnag to collect Rs 20 from each enrolled student in the higher education schools in the UT to contribute for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Accordingly the chief circular officer has sent a circular to all the principals of higher secondary schools.

It's important to note the central government has given a massive push to celebrate the 75th year of India's independence by setting a target to hoist the national tricolour in 20 crore homes in the country. A resolution to the effect was also passed in the two-day national executive of the party at Hyderabad on 2-3 July.

Dy Commissioner (Srinagar) holds meeting with district officials to plan for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

The Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad held a meeting with the zonal and district officers of all departments to plan the activities for the successful completion of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. He said the programme is initiated to invoke a feeling of patriotism among the citizens and for strengthening the sense of respect for the national symbols.

He asked for preparing a department wise procurement plan for the flags to be submitted to the district tiranga centre, which has been set up in the office of the DC for collection and stocking of the national flags for dissemination to various departments. Moreover, orders were also given to open a separate account for the collection of employee deposits for the campaign.

PM's appeal to citizens to celebrate India@75: 'Hoist Tiranga at home from August 13 to 15'

PM Modi on July 22, the day on which the Indian national tricolour was adopted in 1947, appealed to the citizens to hoist the tricolour at their homes or display it, as a mark of celebrating 75 years of India's Independence. He also shared nuggets of information about the Indian flag, including the commiittee associated with the tricolour and the first flag unfurled by India's maiden Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Today, 22nd July has a special relevance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our National Flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru. pic.twitter.com/qseNetQn4W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

