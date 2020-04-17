J&K Orders Resumption Of Government Offices As Per Guidelines From April 20 Amid Lockdown

Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the resumption of work at government offices from April 20, in accordance with Centre's guidelines on institutions allowed to function during the extended lockdown period till May 3.

In an order dated April 17, Additional Secretary to the J&K Government Rohit Sharma, directed officers of the level of Under Secretary and above to regularly attend office from April 20. 33% of Non-Gazetted staff shall attend office as per roster to be devised by the respective head of offices. Staff/workers of Forest Department operating and maintaining zoos, nurseries, wildlife, fire-fighting in forests, watering plantations and patrolling shall work as usual, the order further said.

Maintain social distancing

The order asked the head of offices to take necessary steps for implementation of instructions with regards to social distancing, face masks and sanitising the workplaces in their respective offices as per guidelines. "Arrangement for issuance of passes shall be made by the General Administration Department for Civil Secretariat employees and by Deputy Commissioners in respect of officers/officials working in their respective jurisdictions."

State, UT, local body offices that will remain open

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a fresh set of guidelines as India entered the second phase of a nationwide lockdown meant to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. In that, it had said that the State and Union Territory employees part of the police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, prisons and municipal services will function without any restrictions from April 20.

"All other Departments of State/ UT Governments to work with restricted staff. Group 'A' and 'B' officers may attend as required. Group 'C' and levels below that may attend upto 33% of strength, as per the requirement to ensure social distancing. However, the delivery of public services shall be ensured, necessary staff will be deployed for such purpose," the directive read. District administration and Treasury (including field offices of the Accountant General) will function with restricted staff.

